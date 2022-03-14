The Car Electronics And Communication Accessories Market to be known by high speed networks

Car Electronics And Communication Accessories Market

Global car electronics and communication accessories market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value and 3.6% during forecast period (2016–2024)

Market Overview

According to a recent report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016-2024”, the global car electronics and communication accessories market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 100.75 Bn by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over an eight-year forecast period (2016 – 2024). In the report, Persistence Market Research analyzes the key factors and trends impacting overall market performance of the global car electronics and communication accessories market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Sony Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., TomTom International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Delphi Automotive, Clarion Co. Ltd., Blaupunkt, JVC Kenwood Corporation, and Lighterking Enterprise Co. Ltd and more.

Market dynamics

Rising consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience, technically advanced car electronic accessories and communication systems available today, and an overall growth in the automotive industry are key factors likely to boost the growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market over the forecast period. Increased consumer spending on car accessories and a rising demand for advanced car accessories and communication systems is also fueling growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market.

However, availability of counterfeit and inferior quality car electronics and communication accessories along with the inherent design complexity attached to car electronics and communication accessories are some factors expected to hinder sustained growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market in the next eight years. A huge fragmentation of the global car electronics and communication accessories market is also likely to adversely impact market growth over the forecast period.

The global car electronics and communication accessories market is likely to witness certain key trends between 2016 and 2024. Some of the observed trends include – adoption of online configuration tools for car accessories, growth of e-retailing in the automotive aftermarket in emerging markets, consolidation of different market distribution channels, and increasing number of joint ventures by car electronics and communication accessories manufacturers.

Market insights

The global car electronics and communication accessories market is segmented by Product Type into LCDs, Mobile Chargers, Cigarette Lighters, Music System, and Communication; by Vehicle Type into Passenger Cars and Pickup Trucks; by Distribution Channel into OEM and Aftermarket; and by Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The LCD product type segment is expected to register a comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period. This segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 15.45 Bn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 23.96 Bn by 2024. In the vehicle type category, the Passenger Cars segment is likely to emerge as the dominant segment, estimated to be valued at US$ 60.14 Bn in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 93.39 Bn by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Among regions, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.61 Bn by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Europe is likely to be the second largest market by value and is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.50 Bn by 2016 end with a CAGR of 5.9%.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

