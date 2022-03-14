US Corporate Training Market-- Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research

US Corporate Training Industry Research Report covers Coursera Corporate Training Industry Growth, Education Platforms in the USA, Employee Skilling Industry in US, Employee Training in Automotive Industry US, Employee Training in BFSI Sector US, Franklin Covey Enterprise Training Market Size, Future of US Corporate Training Industry, Global Knowledge Corporate Training Market, GP Strategies Corporate Training Market Share, Managed Employee Training Services US, NIIT Corporate Training Market Revenue Growth, Online Corporate Training Aggregator Platforms US, Simplilearn Corporate Training Market, Skillsoft Corporate Training Market Report, Top Blended Service Providers in USA, Training industry in the U.S, Udacity American Corporate Training Market, Udemy Enterprise Training Market Analysis, US Corporate E-Learning Industry.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changing working style and increasing use of technology will drive the employee training demand. Companies will shift from the traditional classroom training to the digital training set-up which will enable businesses to operate efficiently while ensuring employee safety.

As more than 70% of businesses in United States are working from home in response to the novel coronavirus, classroom trainings schedule in the month of June have been either postponed or are cancelled. Does this mean employers are going to pause the re-skilling process?

Currently, there are unprecedented economic challenges which have dampened the overall business environment. Companies are experiencing falling consumer demand and are losing excessive amount of money. Various companies are also expected to resort to downsizing to compensate for the loss. As a part of business cost cutting, companies are also expected to slacken their training expenditure.

However, companies cannot completely stop the process of employee skilling and up-skilling. Increasing digitalisation of business operation and growing need to adapt to the remote workstyle will lead to requirement of both unit-level up-skilling as well as organisation wide transformational training. As a part of the company's COVID response strategy there will be increase in demand of technical as well as non-technical training such as teaching remote-working skills, remote-management skills, leadership skills in time of crisis and others.

Online training will come to the rescue of business to help them revive from the situation and also to maintain social-distancing protocols that will ensure safety. However online training process is highly dependent on technology which will compel companies to resort to outsourcing the training to ensure efficient training delivery. Enterprises can also leverage on the train the trainer services to prepare managers. Companies will be also looking to explore different digital learning methodologies such as virtual learning, social learning, mobile learning and micro learning platforms.

According to the report by Ken Research titled " US Corporate Training Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Growing Skill Gap due to Increasing Use of Technology and Introduction of Online Training Methodologies " the online training demand will value more than USD 40 billion by 2025. Companies will be looking for development of customised training strategies in sync to its COVID response strategy to enable employees to adapt and evolve from the crises.

Key Segments Covered:-

By End User Industry BFSI IT and Telecom Healthcare Automotive Manufacturing



By Training Services Technical Leadership Managerial Sales Customer Support



By Delivery Mode Classroom Training Blended Training Virtual Training Online Training (No Instructor)



By Organizational Size Large Companies (+1000 Employees) Medium Companies (500-1000 Employees) Small Companies (0-500 Employees)



By Designation Managerial Non-Managerial Integrated



By Deployment On-Site Off-Site



By Training Type Customized Open



Companies Covered:-

GP Strategies

Franklin Covey

NIIT

Learning Tree International

Global Knowledge

Pluralsight

Centre for Creative Leadership

Skillsoft

Udemy

Udacity

Coursera

Simplilearn

Key Target Audience:-

Corporate Training Companies

Education Platforms

Corporate Training Aggregators

Corporate Organizations

Management Consultants

Corporate Trainers

MHRD

Education Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2014–2019

: 2014–2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Current Pain Points of Companies Leading to Development of Corporate Training Industry

Target Addressable Audience

Supply Ecosystem and Competition Parameters

Demand Scenario

Technological Stack

Revenue Streams

Marketing Strategies

Challenges Faced by Corporate Training Companies

Porter Five Force Analysis

Emerging Business Strategies

Best Practises in Business

USA Corporate Training Market

US Employee Training Industry

US Online Corporate Training Market

US Ed-Tech Market

USA Corporate E-Learning Market

USA Employee Blended Training

USA Mobile Corporate Learning

USA Customized Corporate Training

USA Managed Employee Training Services

USA Employee Training in Healthcare

USA Employee Training in BFSI

USA Employee Training in Automotive

USA Training IT Industry

USA Training in Telecom Industry

USA Employee Education Market

USA Experimental Employee Training

USA Virtual Employee Training

Franklin Covey Enterprise Training

Udemy Enterprise Clients

US Corporate Training Online Aggregators

USA Digital Corporate Training

Udacity American Clients

Corporate Training in America

Corporate Training Mobile Application

Pluralsight Business Strategy

Coursera Corporate Training

US Employee Skill-Gap

Effect of COVID-19 Corporate Training

Coronavirus Effect Corporate Training

For More Information on the research report, click on the below link:-

US Corporate Training Market

Related Reports:-

Landscape of Vietnam Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards

Vietnam Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are lack of standard entrance exam, Statutory and Regulatory Body like Medical Council, Lack of standardized entry channels for Residency programmes, Diverse syllabi and heavy reliance on theoretical foundations. Major Enabler in the Vietnam Medical Education Market is mostly the capacity to accommodate medical students and imbalance in the medical ecosystem with increase in support staff like optometrist and technicians.

Landscape of Indonesia Medical Education Market- Consistent Changes In The Course Curriculum Helping Indonesian Medical Education System to Improve Skills of Medical Graduates

Indonesia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical professionals prevailing in the Industry. Some of the common challenges faced by the Industry are high fees of medical programs, absence of standardized admission process, and difficulty to crack exams. The Industry also faces a major challenge in the form of learning outcomes, there is a disparity between the skills of graduates and the needs of employers. Hence Medical Education needs a curriculum that improves the skills of the graduates. Major Enabler in the Indonesia Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country owing to factors such as a large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities, and excellent scholarship schemes.

Landscape of Philippines Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate

Philippines Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are Malpractices by Education Agents, Regional Education Disparities and more. Major Enabler in the Philippines Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country.

Landscape of Thailand Medical Education Market-Increasing Number of Top Rated Universities coupled with Undertaking Cutting Edge Research Driving the Industry

Medical Education in Thailand has seen a long journey with various turns with intense progress. The journey has given the system its fair share of challenges to deal with issues including keeping pace with rapidly changing knowledge and installing same coping abilities in the students, maintaining quality of training of students with their increasing demand, mental health issues arising for medical students under heavy pressure, funds and scholarships to arrange the education, to retain good quality staff and lack of private investment in medical education.

Various factors that drive the growth of Medical Education Sytem in Thailand are expensive public infrastructure and universal coverage, postgraduate program is in alignment with international standards, the brain drain is at lower level in comparison to its neighbouring countries because majority of education is in Thai, changes in the need of society, changes in the nature of students, evolution in learning and teaching processes, rapid changes in technologies supporting medical practices and education, enormous explosion in medical knowledge and changes in the health system.

Australia Executive Education Market Outlook to 2024 –Driven by Rising Popularity of Online Education and Launch of Innovative Programs

The Australia executive education market was observed to have a decent growth in the review period 2014-2019. Factors such as increase in the number of graduates, rise in the working professionals, growing popularity of online education, launch of new innovative executive education courses stimulated the growth in the executive education market in Australia. The report also covers the overall competitive landscape, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge, market share in terms of enrollments and number of programs, strengths and weaknesses of major universities and government regulations. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

