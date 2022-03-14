The DataTech Labs Inc presents an enticing offer for the “Month of Giving”, by extending trainings on latest trend

Ramadan Offer by The DataTech Labs Inc

The Data Tech Labs presents an enticing offer for the “Month of Giving”, by extending training on the most distinguished trainings at no cost.

Let's reskill and upskill your organization's people, processes, and technology at no cost throughout the holy month of Ramadan. We request the L&D professionals to nominate employees for trainings.” — Dr Amit Andre (Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs Inc.)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enriching and enlightening 30-days learning Journey during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Data Tech Labs Inc. will be holding a corporate incentive program for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) circle during the holy month as a gift offering. The top sought courses will be starting from 2nd Apr to 2nd of May.2022 under the “Month of Giving”.

It is easier for a company to reach its desired goals and remain successful in the industry if its crew is highly skilled. Take advantage of the downtime to improve your employees' abilities.

This month of Ramadan is the auspicious time to empty the stomach to feed the soul and enrich the mind.

The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) six-member states are increasingly focusing on advanced digital technology as a source of future prosperity and particularly in the UAE, has grown and evolved in the last five years. The growth is visible from a highly fragmented market of resellers, consultancy, and systems integration service organizations to an ecosystem of product, service, and solution providers offering artificial intelligence, data analytics, and smart solutions.

They're incorporating technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and blockchain into their product and service offering.

The global cloud computing market is projected to reach $250.04 billion in 2021 to $791.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% in the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Investors are increasingly searching for companies that have a compelling value offer in the form of a strategic product or service that addresses a certain industry or sector's niche needs.

Companies may see revenue growth and increase in enterprise value provided they focus on developing bespoke solutions, employing industry best practices and mature technology platforms, but tailored to the needs of Gulf clients.

Due to the digital transformation occurring across industries, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) recently reported that over the next ten years, enterprises will place a greater emphasis on digital competencies and skills such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and automation. Most industries and businesses, including numerous brick-and-mortar businesses, are adopting digital trends.

Finding the right talent with expertise of these technologies, on the other hand, remains the most difficult task. This is where the need for a skilled workforce and their contribution towards organizational growth emerges.



Nominate those employees who need the most, for the renowned training opportunity and help your team improve during this holy month of good deeds.

The list of the training offered is:

• AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

• AWS Certified Developer

• Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900

• Microsoft AI Fundamentals AI-900

• Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure AZ-204

• Microsoft Azure Administrator AZ-104

• Cyber Security Fundamentals

• Project Management Fundamentals

• Sales and business development skills

• Cert Nexus Training (IOT)

Features of the offerings:

• Training as a gift offering to bridge the skill gaps of the employees.

• Instructor-led live training sessions.

• Certified trainers who have relevant market expertise.

• Globally recognized and accredited courses.

• 100% assistance in certification.

Companies' Learning and Development experts are constantly working to improve employee education and skill development. This alluring offer provides them with a fantastic opportunity to identify skill gaps, nominate personnel for this programme, and contribute to organizational development. The time and effort they spend on upskilling and reskilling their personnel will benefit both the nominated employee and the company.

The Data Tech Labs Inc. believes in allowing people and organizations to modify and form themselves to adapt to uncertain, complicated, and fast-paced changes. We are experts in identifying skill gaps and delivering solutions that are in line with the organization's objectives. We are dedicated to offering great, cost-effective IT solutions for a wide range of industry verticals, and we are always increasing our momentum and quality to deliver the perfect solution by using our broad range of technical skills and collaborations.