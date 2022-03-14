Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market New Opportunities, Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Thyroid gland disorder market was valued at $2,057 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $2,771 million at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thyroid gland produces hormones, which regulates the body metabolism. The abnormal release of thyroid hormones causes thyroid disorder. Thyroid hormone is necessary to regulate the heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. However, due to factors such as iodine deficiency, autoimmunity, and congenital hypothyroidism, one-third of the population is at the risk of having thyroid disease.

The key players operating in the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Allergan plc, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, RLC LABS, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories. Other prominent players in the value chain include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Aspen, Amgen Inc., Endo International plc, Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Gemini Laboratories, LLC.

• The Liothyronine segment is projected to grow at the highest rate among the drug type segment during the analysis period.

• North America dominated global thyroid gland disorder treatment market in 2017, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.

• China is expected to grow at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

• Wholesaler/distributor is the largest contributor among the distribution channels segments in 2017.

• The hypothyroidism segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

The major factors that drive the growth of the thyroid gland disorder market include increase in incidence of thyroid gland disorders, development of effective combination thyroid disorders drug therapies, and increase in number of disease awareness programs in developing regions. However, side effects of the medication and stringent government regulations limit the market growth. Conversely, availability of large pool of undiagnosed patients due to asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders in the emerging economies are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Among the disease type, the hypothyroidism segment occupied the largest share, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of iodine deficiency population worldwide, and is the most commonly occurring thyroid disorder.

Among the distribution channel, the wholesaler or distributor segment occupied the largest share. However, mail-order pharmacy is the fastest growing segment as these services help customers save money and convenience. Among the route of administration, the oral segment occupied the largest share as most of the medications available in the market are in the form of tablets or pills that can easily be administered by the patients.

Based on region, North America occupied the largest share in 2017 owing to the highest prevalence rate for thyroid disorders, large number of diagnosed patients as compared to other regions, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the study period, due to increase in number of thyroid disease awareness programs in the developing regions and availability of large number of undiagnosed thyroid gland disorder patients.

