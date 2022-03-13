Submit Release
News Search

There were 152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,033 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the closing of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

CANADA, March 13 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the closing of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games:

“Today, as the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games come to a close, we celebrate the great athletes who represented Canada during this year’s events. Over the past 10 days, our Paralympic athletes have inspired Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“As we watched them compete and follow their dreams, our Paralympians showed us why Canadians are some of the finest athletes in the world. Team Canada delivered stellar performances at this year’s Games, some of which resulted in incredible personal bests, Paralympic records, and podium finishes. As a country, we can all take pride in the 25 medals our athletes are bringing home. This is the second greatest performance by Team Canada at a winter Paralympics ever.

“Brian McKeever took gold in the men’s visually impaired middle-distance cross country event, winning his 16th Paralympic gold medal and moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian. Para alpine skier Mollie Jepsen won gold and silver medals at these games and lead Team Canada as the flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

“Our Paralympic athletes have met the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic with courage, integrity, and perseverance. They have shown Canadians everywhere what can be accomplished through hard work and determination.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate our Paralympic athletes on their performances. Your achievements are a testament to our country’s diversity, strength, and resilience. Team Canada, you make us proud.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the closing of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.