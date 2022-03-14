Aseptic Packaging Market is expected to reach $33,301.4 million by 2028 | at a CAGR of 9.9%

Global Aseptic Packaging Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global aseptic packaging market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. The beverage segment held over three-fifths of the global aseptic packaging market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global aseptic packaging market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of aseptic packaging in the beverage industry and rise in demand from healthcare industry. Key market players aim to discover new technologies and products to cater to growing customer demands. Business expansion and product launch are anticipated to allow them to enhance their product portfolios and enter into various regions.

In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the packaging industry, which, in turn, hindered the aseptic packaging market growth for a very small period. However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery has led to recovery of the aseptic packaging market by mid-2021.

Several players such as Amcor plc, DS Smith Plc, and Tetra Pak are expanding their business worldwide, owing to augmented customer base, improved effective operations, expanded geographical reach, and developed product portfolio. This is predicted to lead to development of the global aseptic packaging industry.

Emerging countries offer remunerative opportunities to the global aseptic packaging market players for development and expansion. For instance, in July 2019, Stora Enso in collaboration with EloPak developed a range of aseptic cartons and launched Pure-Pak. Pure-Pak is made from natural brown board wood fiber, which is a renewable material. Use of natural brown board wood fiber reduces carbon footprint during production and reduces weight of cartons.

One of the major factors that stimulate growth of the global aseptic packaging market is surge in demand for recycled and affordable packaging products. However, uncertain prices of raw material is anticipated to hinder growth of the global aseptic packaging market. On the basis of end-use industry, the beverage segment secured largest share in the global aseptic packaging market in 2020, and the food segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market players-

Amcor plc, DS Smith Plc, Mondi plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International S.A., and UFlex Limited.

