Motivational Speaker Darci Lang to be Featured on Close Up Radio

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our attitude is our most priceless possession. Every day, when you wake up in the morning, put your magnifying glass in front of you, and focus on what is good and what you can control.

That’s the philosophy of Darci Lang. Darci has been a motivational speaker since she was 24 years old.

Born in Biggar, Saskatchewan, a town of 2,600 people, Darci’s mother was only 16, so until she was eight years old, she lived with her father, her first mentor.

“I get my entrepreneurial blood from my dad. He ran a Volkswagen repair shop in the backyard of our home,” recalls Darci. “I grew up working in my dad's garage.”

Both of Darci’s parents remarried three times. She grew up amongst five different families with 10 step and half brothers and sisters. So, when Darci was 18, with only $200 in her pocket, she packed up her Volkswagen Beetle and moved two provinces away to interview for a tuxedo rental company. From the first day she was hired, she sought mentors.

“Every day I had a leadership team of 125 years combined experience. They would all ask me the same question every day: what can I teach you today?” recalls Darci. “It was the best university I could have ever attended it in my life.”

Pretty soon, Darci was running the store. At 24, she convinced the eleventh bank she walked into to give her a loan to buy her own store.

She got to know the bank manager really well. In his last year of retirement, he became another mentor for Darci.

“You come into this bank and you’re genuinely happy,” he said. “You know everyone's name and you're so kind and loving, but we all know your childhood. What is your secret?”

“We all hold this big magnifying glass out in front of us and we have a choice what we focus it on,” said Darci. “I put this magnifying glass in front of me every day. And I look in it and I say, what are you going to focus on today? What's good. What can you control? He then asked, “What percentage of your life do you think is good? Darci replied, It’s about 90%. The problem is we identify with that 10% that’s not good. It's all about focusing on the 90%.”

“Come on Friday and deliver that message to my staff,” said the bank manager.

That day 28 years ago changed the direction of her career. Darci has had a 100% referral-based motivational speaking business ever since.

Now 52, Darci says her duty is to be a mentor to others, to pay forward all that was done for her in a spectacular career.

“It's very hard to see what's good, the 90%’s when you don't feel good,” says Darci. “You need to keep asking the person in the mirror - the only person you can control - “What do you need?” What do you need mentally, physically or spiritually to take care of yourself, so you can focus on what is good? Once you do the difficult job of making yourself happy then you can carry the 90% magnifying glass to work and see your job through a 90% lens; You complain less about what you can’t control and focus more on being grateful and celebrating more of what you do enjoy about your job. Your attitude will ripple to your coworkers and clients. You learn to see others through a 90% kinder, more compassionate- inclusive lens. When you are taking care of yourself and you feel happier at work you stop bringing the tired, worn out 10% version of yourself home to the people that you love.”

Close Up Radio will feature Darci Lang in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 16th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.darcilang.com