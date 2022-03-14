Swimming Pool Construction Market is expected to reach $7,392.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% | AMR

Swimming Pool Construction Market

rise in demand for swimming pools in gyms and luxurious amenities in homes and hotels

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the North America region dominated the swimming pool construction market, followed by the LAMEA region. The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and non-residential infrastructure. These swimming pools are generally built with materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. The pools are designed upon the requirement of the user, whether it should be in-ground or above-ground.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the swimming pool construction market growth.

However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the swimming pool construction industry by mid-2021. On the contrary, adoption of IoT for filtration and heating systems is anticipated to act as a major opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in per capita income of the people has raised the standard of living, which, in turn, has escalated the construction of swimming pools in private residences as well. However, the high construction cost and thereafter high maintenance cost act as a restraint to the swimming pool construction market.

Attributed to the rise in awareness regarding health, there has been increase in number of gyms that are equipped with swimming pools. This has given rise in construction of swimming pools in the last few years. In addition, rise in tourism has led to construction of swimming pools in hotels and rented bungalows.

Market players-

Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio, and Southern Poolscapes.

