From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at approximately 2:45 p.m. a Maine State Trooper observed the driver of a maroon 1999 Subaru Legacy, speeding, traveling aggressively and making unsafe passes while heading eastbound on Route 2 (Farmington Falls Rd.) in New Sharon. After turning his cruiser around, the Trooper discovered the driver of the Subaru had lost control after hitting a snow drift and crashed into a utility pole and several large trees causing the vehicle to land on it’s roof. A passerby assisted the Trooper rendering life-saving first aid to the two occupants of the vehicle. The driver, 26-year-old Nicholas Walker of New Vineyard was transported to Franklin Memorial hospital with serious injuries. His 5 month old son, who was secured in a child safety seat, also sustained serious injuries and was taken by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center. Preliminary information suggests that aggressive driving, speed, and road conditions are possible contributing factors in the crash.

Route 2 was shut down for two hours while Troopers investigated the crash and Central Maine Power addressed the damaged utility pole. Maine Warden Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies, New Sharon Fire Department, Maine Department of Transportation, Central Maine Power, Lifeflight of Maine, and NorthStar Ambulance Service all assisted the Maine State Police.