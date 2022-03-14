Hartzell Names Arrow Aviation as Propeller Service, Support Center in India
Propeller Overhaul Workshop Located in Kolkata
We are proud to become a part of the Hartzell Propeller Service and Support Center global network.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has appointed Arrow Aviation Pvt. Ltd. as a Service and Support Center in India. Arrow Aviation’s propeller overhauling workshop and its head office are located in Kolkata.
— Samir Gupta, Principal Owner of Arrow Aviation
It also has locations in Delhi, Mumbai and the UAE. Arrow Aviation provides product support services for airframes, tooling, avionics and instruments, brakes and wheels, consumables and lubricants, ground support equipment, landing gears, rotables, tires, and windows.
Samir Gupta, Principal Owner of Arrow Aviation said, “We are proud to become a part of the Hartzell Propeller Service and Support Center global network. I thank my team members and all the valued support and guidance by team Hartzell."
“This latest appointment of Arrow Aviation demonstrates Hartzell Propeller’s ongoing commitment within India to benefit owners and operators who fly our propellers,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “We encourage customers in India to use Arrow Aviation for propeller repairs and overhauls.
The service facility joins a global network of independent repair stations, with factory trained technicians and appropriate equipment, ensuring that owners and operators of Hartzell propellers in India have access to factory trained service and support.
Arrow Aviation is a diversified group in various aviation verticals like supply chain, MRO, aircraft sales, and charter etc. Located in major parts of India as well as the UAE. In 2007, Arrow established state of art propeller MRO (CAR-145) Kolkata and is a leading repair and overhaul shop in the Indian sub-continent.
Arrow indicates its business philosophy is based on the famous words of Mahatma Gandhi: “Customer is the most important visitor on our premises. He is not dependent on us. We are dependent on him. He is not an interruption in our work – he is the purpose of it. We are not doing him a favor by serving him. He is doing us a favor by giving us the opportunity to serve him."
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
