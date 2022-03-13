Governor Abbott, First Lady Cecilia Abbott Attend Divine Liturgy At Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church In Houston

TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today attended the Divine Liturgy at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston, where they joined the parish in praying for peace and protection for the people of Ukraine. Governor Abbott previously declared today, March 13, as a statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine. After the service, Governor Abbott met with Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine in Houston. Governor Abbott also lit the Texas Governor's Mansion with blue and yellow lights this weekend in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.