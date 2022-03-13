Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3001406

TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2022 1442 hours

LOCATION: Brook Road, Plainfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Timothy Campbell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault in Plainfield. A conditions of release check revealed Campbell had active court ordered conditions of release not to engage in violent or threatening behavior. Troopers responded to the residence and located Campbell. Investigation revealed Campbell had caused pain and injury to a household member. Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Campbell was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/14/2022 at 1230 hours. He was released into the custody of Barre Probation and Parole for violating the terms of his probation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/14/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Released to Barre P&P

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Lambert

Vermont State Police- Middlesex

1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT

(802)229-9191