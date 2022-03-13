Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3001406
TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2022 1442 hours
LOCATION: Brook Road, Plainfield
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Timothy Campbell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault in Plainfield. A conditions of release check revealed Campbell had active court ordered conditions of release not to engage in violent or threatening behavior. Troopers responded to the residence and located Campbell. Investigation revealed Campbell had caused pain and injury to a household member. Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Campbell was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/14/2022 at 1230 hours. He was released into the custody of Barre Probation and Parole for violating the terms of his probation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/14/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Released to Barre P&P
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Lambert
Vermont State Police- Middlesex
1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT
(802)229-9191