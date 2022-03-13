Submit Release
21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Kintz circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

30 September 2010

Updated 6 October 2010

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Kintz.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in Room 304 of the Old Post Office, 815 Olive S., St. Louis. Applications are also available online.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. November 1, 2010. Those who submitted applications for a circuit judge vacancy within the past nine months need not resubmit an application to be considered for this vacancy but should notify commission members by sending a letter indicating their wish to be considered. In accordance with the new Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews will be held at the St. Louis County Courthouse during the month of November on dates to be determined.

The commission will meet December 15, 2010, in St. Louis County to select the nominees to be submitted to the governor of Missouri.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Roy L. Richter of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley, Laurie Westfall and Richard Wuestling IV.  

