21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Sherry associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

4 March 2011

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Thea Sherry as a circuit judge.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304 in St. Louis. Applications are also available below.

Application: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF

Instructions: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. May 4, 2011. Those who submitted applications for the recent vacancy created due to the retirement of Judge John Kintz need not resubmit an application to be considered for this vacancy but should notify commission members by sending a letter indicating their wish to be considered. All applicants, including those who submitted applications for Judge Kintz’s vacancy, will need to submit a complete application for the new commission member. Until a new member is appointed, those applications may be sent to Judge Richter to be forwarded to the new commission member.

In accordance with the new Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews will be held at the St. Louis County Courthouse during the period of June 8 through 10 with exact dates and times to be determined. The commission will meet to select the nominees to be submitted to the governor in June on a date to be determined in St. Louis County.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Roy L. Richter, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Debbie Champion; Richard Wuestling IV; and Patrick Dudley.

Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

