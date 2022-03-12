Submit Release
Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah

TAJIKISTAN, March 12 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the King of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah reads, in particular:

"Your Majesty,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Malaysia.

The current positive process of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries opens up encouraging prospects for purposeful joint efforts for their further development.

We are ready to continue, including at the highest level, a permanent political dialogue between our countries aimed at achieving creative goals and greater development of multifaceted cooperation that meets the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

I am sure that firm intention, good will, as well as joint efforts to consistently expand the comprehensive relations between the two countries and enrich them with new practical results will lead to fruitful achievements.

In these joyful moments, I wish you good health, happiness, new successes, and peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity to the friendly people of Malaysia.”

The congratulatory telegram of the King of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, states, in particular:

"Your Excellency,

The Raja Permaisuri Agong joins Us in extending Our heartiest congratulations and felicitations to Your Excellency on the momentous occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Tajikistan.

Malaysia values the excellent state of relations between our two countries. We are confident that this relationship will be further strengthened and enhanced for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples.

We take this opportunity to convey Our best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and well-being, and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan the continued peace, progress and prosperity.”

