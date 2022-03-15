Water Slide Rentals Chattanooga TN by Shelf Service Bouncers for Birthdays, Schools, Churches, and Corporate Events
Water Slide Rentals Chattanooga TN by Shelf Service BouncersCHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to announcements released by Shelf Service Bouncers and Gary Lorant, water slide rentals Chattanooga TN provided by this business include Epic Combo, Balloon Combo, Kingdom Combo, Sports 3-D Combo, Kali Combo, Tropical combo, Mickey 5-N-1, River Rush Combo and others.
Water Slide rentals available with Shelf Service Bouncers are available in sizes and prices to suit all budgets. Slides and obstacle courses are popular with large events because these inflatables have a high throughput rate and keep more people interested and engaged.
Obstacle course rentals are popular also because they are fun for all ages. People can spend hours on these courses having fun and bonding with friends and family safely and wholesomely.
The All-in-One combo rentals with Shelf Service Bouncers are excellent value for money propositions for party organizers that want to ensure maximum fun. The River Rush combo features a Water slide and a dual lane slide and combines well with any other rental. Combo inflatable rentals by Shelf Service Bouncers are in demand for events in offices, churches, homes, and fairs.
The inflatables can be set up outdoors and indoors for fun any time of the year. The inflatables can fit inside gyms, cafes, halls, and other large indoor spaces.
Interactive games, such as Happy Hippos and Field Goal Challenge, enthrall young and old. They are a means to expend energy healthily, work up an appetite, and then enjoy food and drinks with family.
The choice in rentals includes giant yard game rentals, concession rentals, mechanical bull rentals, etc.
Shelf Service Bouncers is a state-inspected licensed and insured business that NGOs in Chattanooga prefer to work with. Customers renting five or more units qualify for a discount.
Gary Lorant of Shelf Service Bouncers said, “Inflatable Dry Combo Rentals make any day of the year a huge hit. Shelf Service Bouncers offers the most extensive selection in Chattanooga, Hixson, and Cleveland, TN. Most party rental and backyards parties request the tropical colors that connect to the giant slide with a pool. The Tropical is our dual lane combo.
This inflatable combo has a large slide, two lanes with a safety barrier, basketball hoop, and generous jumping area. Want your VBS, Church Event, School Carnival, Spring Fling, Corporate Party, and Lock-In event enjoyable? This is #whatweDO!! We offer over 12 different combos in all shapes and sizes. Custom and unique designs are what we strive for. We have the Mickey Mouse Club House too. Who doesn’t like Mickey?
Toddlers lookout! Shelf Service Bouncers has a whole line of inflatable combo rental and many other units just for you. Our most requested water combo rental is the Epic Inflatable Combo. With the sheer height of the slide and theme-able front, this is sure to be the life of the party.
What does Shelf Service Bouncers have that no one else does? We always know what is “HOT”. The Ninja Combo is super popular! The Ninja Inflatable Combo rental has a huge jumping area, basketball hoop, stunt jump, and slide.”
About the Company:
Shelf Service Bouncers, established in 2012, is located in Chattanooga, TN, and services Ooltewah, Hixson, Cleveland, Harrison, Soddy Daisy, Dalton, and other parts of the state. It has earned a name as a provider of clean, safe, and high-quality party rentals, such as inflatables, concessions, etc., at affordable rates.
