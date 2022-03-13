Low-Cost Satellite Market Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery is a significant factor driving global low-cost satellite market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Low-Cost Satellite market for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

The global low-cost satellite market size is expected to reach USD 4,395.8 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of low-cost satellites can be attributed to growing demand for low-cost satellites in earth observation imagery. Low-cost satellites, such as nanosatellites provide a cost-efficient means for earth observation via remote sensing and deliver frequent imageries with high temporal and spatial resolution, which is essential for monitoring and studying dynamic processes, such as land cover, vegetation, oceanography, and inland water. Imaging application of low-cost satellites is steadily garnering traction in various scientific fields and, thus numerous initiatives by space agencies, universities, and private firm to launch low-cost satellite missions is spurring market growth.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Dauria Aerospace, Planet Labs, Axelspace Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SpaceX, Thales Alenia Space, Spire Global Inc., Bradford Space, and GeoOptics Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Thales Alenia Space entered into a partnership with HEMERIA for the co-development of a cutting-edge nanosatellite platform and to deliver dedicated antennas, payload, and ground segment.

Nanosatellites offer capabilities similar to large satellites and cost considerably less. According to a report, cost of manufacturing a large satellite can be serval million dollars, whereas the cost of producing a nanosatellite, such as CubeSat, can be around USD 0.1 Million and it can be launched for several of the similar kinds of missions that the larger satellites can. Also, nanosatellites have a relatively shorter span of life, which is around a year or two in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) before the satellite enters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up, thereby reducing risk-management at production and launch phases.

In militarily applications, low-cost satellites, particularly microsatellites and nanosatellites, are of immense significance. These satellites are appropriate for launch-on-demand purpose that may be beneficial for military space operations in the coming years. Also, low-cost satellites can be deployed in anti-satellite applications by maneuvering the satellites (with soft or hard-kill payloads) near the target satellite and activating them at the intended time.

The study segments the complete Low-Cost Satellite market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Emergen Research has segmented the global low-cost satellite market on the basis of satellite type, application, end-use, and region:

Satellite Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Minisatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Communication

Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military

Civil

Commercial

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size and the growth rate of the Low-Cost Satellite market for the forecast period 2021 – 2028?

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Low-Cost Satellite market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?

