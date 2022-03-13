IoT Chip Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for wearable devices and rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology are ket factors driving growth of the IoT chip market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study performs a historical assessment of the IoT Chip from 2021 to 2028, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global IoT Chip market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Internet of Things (IoT) chip market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices among an expanding consumer base in developed as well as developing economies. Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology is also a major factor expected to further boost global IoT chip market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of more advanced technologies due to industry 4.0 trends is expected to further support growth of the market.

The global IoT Chip market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Logic device segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to growing use of field-programmable gate arrays in wearable devices.

Consumer electronics segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing demand for IoT-enabled wearables and smart appliances.

North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share among other regional markets over the forecast period due to robust presence of international market players such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and NVIDIA Corporation, among others in countries in the region.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the IoT Chip market for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Application Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Ant+

Ethernet

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Thread

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Pressure Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Flow Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Image Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Gas Sensor

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Key Coverage of the IoT Chip Market:

Insightful information regarding the global IoT Chip market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the IoT Chip market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

The global IoT Chip market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

