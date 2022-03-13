Text-to-Speech Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Text-to-Speech Market report is a detailed study of the different segments of the market, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, and regional landscape based on the data gathered from both primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with the research methodology employed for analysis provided in the study. The market overview, SWOT analysis, and insights into the strategies adopted by key players operating in the Text-to-Speech market help understand the market forces and how those can be exploited to benefit from future opportunities.

Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.

The technology is helpful in communicating with users when reading content or messages on a screen is inconvenient or not possible. This technology opens up information and applications for disabled people in new ways, and helps those individuals who are unable to read text on a screen to a great extent. Advancements in technology has resulted in further development of more innovative features in text-to-speech tools.

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Text-to-Speech market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Text-to-Speech market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

The report segments the Text-to-Speech market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.

The global Text-to-Speech market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Text-to-Speech market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Text-to-Speech market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Text-to-Speech Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Text-to-Speech Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Text-to-Speech Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Text-to-Speech Market

