Vertical Farming Market Share, Emerging Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The growing demand for organic food and the scarcity of natural resources are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence study Vertical Farming weighs upon its global standing in the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The study employs both primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. To determine the size, share and development rate of the business, the research determines the performance across different product categories and geography. The study further offers detailed statistical analysis regarding key factors including the drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints that have a substantial effect on the progress of the Vertical Farming market.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market's growth over the forecast period.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included some of the top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares as well as core competencies. The research explains the technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments. The study further analyses competitive developments including but not restricted to collaborations, joint ventures, investments, acquisitions and mergers.

Top Companies Operating in the Vertical Farming Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

Regional analysis of the Vertical Farming market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

The research weighs upon various problems and solutions related to the import and export status, supply chain management, channel distribution, demand and supply and gross margin that often bother expansive as well as new entrants A thorough analysis of market players dominating the Vertical Farming market and their winning strategies to remain competitive and ahead in the market adds granularity to the intelligence report. The definitive study explores the recent events in the industry from acquisition and mergers, product launches, technology innovation and product pipeline to underline the future potential or prospects of the business.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Sensors

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Vertical Farming market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

