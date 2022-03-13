Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York Returns to the Javits Center, March 13-15

Provides Unparalleled Education and Networking for the Fast-Growing $119B Spa & Wellness Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s The International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York returns to the Javits Center March 13‐15, 2022. The largest professionals-only spa and wellness show on the East Coast brings thousands of professionals together to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry. According to Global Wellness Institute, the spa industry is expected to surpass pre-pandemic revenues in 2022–reaching $122 Billion. Now, more than ever, IECSC is a top resource for supporting the growth and education needed to fuel and reinvigorate the marketplace.



IECSC New York 2022 features exhibitors such as Celluma, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Equipro, Esthemax, Estitique, FarmHouse Fresh, Germaine de Capuccini, HydraFacial, Italwax, Minkys, Lightstim, PCA Skin, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Sothys and more! For the full list to date, click here.

Professionals will have the opportunity to explore, discover and buy products as they meet face-to-face with spa, wellness and salon suppliers and find new solutions that can change the scope of their business and career.

Attendees have access to product-focused education hosted by top exhibitors and industry leaders covering topics such as anti-aging, light therapy, cannabis treatments, cosmetic lasers, business management and more! Sessions include Trimming the Fat in Your Beauty Business hosted by Crystal Ochemba Powell from Crystal Ngozi Beauty, LLC; Cryotherapy expert Sam Niedbala, PhD shares the vital role cryotherapy can play when combined with a wide range of ablative treatments, and CBD Skincare is the focus of Jordan Helene Person’s, LPN, LMT, workshop which will answer the most commonly asked questions that your clients have about CBD and hemp skin care, explain why CBD/hemp as an ingredient is so beneficial and witness the difference plant medicine makes at the end of class with an infused Gua Sha treatment demo.

For the current schedule of all the offerings, click here.

2022 IECSC NY SHOW FACTS

WHEN:



Sunday, March 13 & Monday, March 14: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 15: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm WHERE: JavitsCenter, 429 11thAve, New York, NY TICKETS: Spa & Wellness professionals can register to attend at iecscnewyork.com INFO:

For more information, visit us at iecscnewyork.com , Instagram or Facebook #NYSpaShow



Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations is no longer required for in-person attendees at the Javits Center; masks are at the individual’s discretion.

IECSC NY attendees are welcome to visit IBS NY, the co-located event, for an additional fee. IBS NY is the nation’s longest-running professionals-only beauty show.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022:

Chicago , April 10-11, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Visit iecscchicago.com for more information

, April 10-11, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Visit iecscchicago.com for more information Las Vegas, June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information

June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information Florida, October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information



About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world's most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

