Identi Medical Wins the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Product Innovation Award
Frost & Sullivan recognizes IDENTI Medical for increasing operating room efficiency with its advanced inventory management technology.
IDENTI significantly improves efficiency and patient safety by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to increase accuracy and productivity for healthcare providers.”BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month we were informed that we won an important and prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan. For those unfamiliar, every year the Frost & Sullivan Research Institute awards Most Innovative Products awards in several categories. F&S applies a rigorous analytical process to identify unique initiatives and innovative companies. They then evaluate multiple nominees by best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company in each of the award categories to determine the final award recipient. This process was applied to IDENTI Medical and after a rigorous process of in-depth research of the healthcare industry, F&S awarded the coveted title: Most Innovative Product for 2022 In the Operating Room (OR) Inventory Management Solutions Space to IDENTI Medical.
— Rami Ravi
The international high-tech company, IDENTI Medical, which developed a cloud-based smart platform for managing surgical implants and narcotics in operating rooms, and whose clients include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and some of the most advanced medical centers in the world, won the prestigious Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. The Frost & Sullivan Awards are given based on rigorous criteria and evaluation in various areas of innovation and expertise in providing technological solutions. IDENT Medical won the "Most Innovative Solution Management in Inventory Management Solutions Award in Europe 2022" after Frost & Sullivan's team of expert analysts identified the growth opportunity and potential in the company's unique image processing and computer vision technologies. Earlier this year, the company ranked 14th in the "50 Growth Companies in Israel" ranking by Globes and Statista.
This is another year that opens with significant growth for IDENTI Medical, which has recorded significant growth in recent years while doubling its revenues every year. In 2021 the company successfully issued on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
CEO and co-founder Shlomo Matityahu: "We thank Frost & Sullivan for recognizing our flagship product Snap & Go as the most excellent solution for surgical inventory management. This is a tremendous achievement for us and a great opening of the year 2022 which symbolizes for us a year of breakthrough. The world of medicine is undergoing a revolution in the way hospitals choose to conduct their activities. Artificial intelligence technologies, data analysis and complex automation are at the heart of decision-makers, with the understanding that only a healthy, efficient and cost-effective organization can provide better, safer and more dedicated care. IDENTI Medical is proud to be one of the leading technology companies in this field. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing team, all over the world, for their professional work, dedication, caring and most of all, for their amazing spirit and cooperation."
Ram Ravi, a Health Industry Analyst: "IDENTI Medical's revolutionary inventory management solution represents the company's focus on innovation and proactivity in tackling complex operating room management challenges for hospitals. With a user experience-based approach at the heart of developing its solutions, IDENTI Medical has a great business potential to grow in the inventory management solutions market for operating rooms. The innovative solutions and its artificial intelligence management software enable the company to improve its global presence."
