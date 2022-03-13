Ivy Walker's Trailblazing New Book "Twelve-Minute Risk Management" Uncovers the Keys to Small Business Safety
The Strategies and Tools Small Business Owners Need Right Now to Successfully Navigate Today's Business World.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud and hackers and reputation risk, oh my! The threats to small business survival multiply daily, yet most small business owners fail to address these pressing needs. In today's active and intense threat environment, no business owner can afford to put their head in the sand and hope for the best. But with limited time, resources, and expertise available to them, how and where should small business owners begin?
Twelve-Minute Risk Management: The Strategies and Tools Small Business Owners Need Right Now to Successfully Navigate Today's Business World is the ultimate guide for small business owners to quickly learn actionable steps they can take to protect their most valuable asset from a range of risks. Chock full of relatable, real stories that perfectly bring key risks to life, this easy to read, always informative, and sometimes funny how-to-guide arms readers with advice, tips—and most importantly—access to time-saving, free, and low-cost tools they can immediately use to implement effective risk management strategies for their businesses.
Learn how to run a business like a boss by purchasing a copy. Preorder E -book & paperback now for 3/22 release date: https://www.amazon.com/Twelve-Minute-Risk-Management-Strategies-Business-ebook/dp/B09TQ7XZDZ/ref=sr_1_2?qid=1646423650&refinements=p_27%3AIvy+Walker&s=books&sr=1-2
Written by a successful serial entrepreneur, Twelve-Minute Risk Management recognizes that small business owners have more things to do than they have time available to do them. With estimated chapter reading times provided at the beginning of each chapter and twelve-minute action plans offered at the end, this guide and the strategies it recommends are structured to fit neatly into the reader's schedule.
Here's just a little of what small business owners will learn with this must-have guide:
• Why failing to have a plan to address risk in your business is the equivalent of planning for your business to fail.
• Why your employees are probably stealing from you, and what you should do about it
• Why hackers have your business in their crosshairs and what you can do to avoid being among the estimated 60% of small businesses that shut down after a cyberattack
• How risk assessment works and why you need to be doing it
• Step-by-step strategies to address risks in the short-term while planning for the long-term
This guide is a must-read, no matter the business or what industry it resides in. It is only a matter of when, not if one will suffer a loss from a major mitigable risk. Use this invaluable guide to create a plan to protect a business today. For more information, visit https://twelve-minute.com
"I have a passion for small businesses and a special place in my heart for the fearless people who launch them. Small businesses truly are the engine of the U.S. economy. Being a business owner is the best way to become master of your fate. My goal is to help you succeed." - Ivy Walker
Ivy Walker is a serial entrepreneur, author, teacher, business coach, and award-winning director and executive producer of documentary films.
As a founder or co-founder, she has originated multiple companies, including Helios Digital Learning which utilizes digital storytelling to help business professionals and students improve their ethical decision-making, Purpose Workforce Solutions, a staffing firm that specializes in connecting the aspirations of disconnected youth to job opportunities, and AskCoda, a risk-management platform for small businesses.
Ivy's professional background includes successful stints at Fortune 500 companies in consulting and investment banking and experience in private equity and the social venture/non-profit sector.
As a business coach, Ivy has worked with more than 200 business owners through a non-profit accelerator where she served as the Executive Director. She has advised entrepreneurs at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey, including pre-launch start-ups and entrepreneurs exiting mature businesses.
As an educator, Ivy teaches risk management to entrepreneurs and non-profit executives as an adjunct faculty member at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She also teaches an Ethics and Leadership course at Northwestern University, where she holds an adjunct faculty appointment. Ivy has previously taught entrepreneurial finance at Northwestern University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Through years of working as a teacher, Ivy has curated the perfect approach to educating business owners on the ins and outs of risk management and business acceleration.
As a documentary filmmaker, Ivy won three Telly Awards, including the People's Choice Telly, for her short-form documentary film BLIND SPOTS. She also served as an Executive Producer on the documentary film ALL THE QUEEN'S HORSES, a film created by Helios Digital Learning as a tool to teach business owners and government officials about the perils of fraud and willful blindness. ALL THE QUEEN'S HORSES was the number one documentary in the country when released in April 2018.
Currently, Ivy is actively involved in her community through her board service at Gateway Foundation, Bottom Line, and the Chicago Public Library System. She is also a board member of Forest Capital Management, a privately held company that provides businesses with modern and sustainable investment solutions.
Ivy holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Community Health with a concentration in Health Services Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She was awarded Kellogg's Entrepreneur Supporter of the Year award and the Anti-Defamation League's Rising Star award in 2011 and 2009, respectively.
