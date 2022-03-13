PennDOT Lifts All Tier Restrictions in District 4 at 6:00 PM

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT will lift all tier restrictions in District 4 at 6:00 PM. The 45 mph speed reduction along with restricting all commercial vehicles to the right lane on interstates 84 and 380 will remain in effect until 9:00 on Sunday, March 13th.

All truck drivers are reminded that during this speed limit reduction, commercial vehicles must travel in the right lane of the highway.

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

In addition, PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963-4044

# # #