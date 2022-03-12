MetaMuse Announces Launch of NFT Gallery & Marketplace with an Artistic 80’s Neon Twist

The gallery and marketplace will be positioned directly in the Sandbox and Decentraland Metaverses.

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of MetaMuse NFT Gallery are pleased to announce the official launch of their NFT gallery and marketplace that is modeled after the Louvre – and boasts an iconic 80’s neon twist.MetaMuse NFT Gallery is an NFT gallery in the many metaverses where visitors can buy, sell, or simply view select NFTs. The gallery is designed after one of the most famous art galleries in the world, the Louvre, while boasting a unique MetaMuse 80’s neon twist.According to the team at MetaMuse NFT Gallery, the project will be funded with a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs – its very own Easels – which enables holders to receive a 70% share of the platform’s gallery profits. These NFTs will feature hyper-realistic ‘naturescapes’ on a canvas, sitting on an easel, with textured and artistic backdrops, making this one of the most innovative and thought-provoking projects in the NFT space.“Since we are building our version of the Louvre, where visitors can buy and sell their NFTs, we’ll charge a transaction and admission fee,” says founder of MetaMuse NFT Gallery, Josh Brabant. “We’ll also add paid advertisements, portals to other locations, and royalties from an exclusive secondary collection of NFTs. We also plan to use funds from minting to buy and hold other NFT collections to put on display in our gallery, ones that will hopefully appreciate. Our goal is to also lean heavily on a democratic voting process for big decisions, where 1 NFT = 1 Vote.”In addition to these remarkable features, MetaMuse NFT Gallery will also provide other benefits to holders, including:• Undercut transaction fee of just 1.8% to start• Modest admission fee to the gallery, with long-term affordable options• Exciting secondary collection (TBD)• Paid advertisements and portals• Painting games, tournaments, raffles, and more• Holder discounts• And much moreOnce the project starts minting (date TBD), and once it is sold out, the build phase of the MetaMuse NFT Gallery will begin. Eventually, the gallery’s aim is to also be an exclusive event center and destination in the metaverse once built in the Sandbox and Decentraland.For more information about MetaMuse NFT Gallery, please visit https://metamusegallery.club/ About MetaMuse NFT GalleryMetaMuse NFT Gallery was founded by Josh Brabant, a specialist in the area of Software Implementation. The organization is supported by technology-forward individuals looking to build a business on a new frontier – the Metaverse – and who are optimistic about long-term adoption.