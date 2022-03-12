Arrest Made in Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast.

Burglary One/ Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse: At approximately 5:20 am, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the sleeping victim. The victim awakened to the suspect engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene with property belonging to the victim . CCN: 22-029-296

Burglary One: At approximately 5:03 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect awoke the victim and the suspect fled the scene without taking any property. CCN: 22-031-839

On Friday, March 11, 2022, 26 year-old Artez Powell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of Burglary One.

