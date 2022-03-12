Travel Disruptions Due to Winter Storm Quinlan in District 4
03/12/2022
Dunmore, PA – Please see below for lane restrictions and closures due to Winter Storm Quinlan:
|UPDATES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Location
|Ending Location
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Lackawanna
|SR 247
|Jefferson Township
|
|
|Closed
|Jack-Knifed Tractor-Trailer
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|2:00 PM
|Pike
|Interstate 84 WB
|
|Mile Marker 39
|
|NOW OPEN
|Tractor-Trailer Crash
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|4:00 PM