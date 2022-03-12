Submit Release
Travel Disruptions Due to Winter Storm Quinlan in District 4

03/12/2022

Dunmore, PA – Please see below for lane restrictions and closures due to Winter Storm Quinlan:

 

UPDATES
County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening
Lackawanna SR 247 Jefferson Township Closed Jack-Knifed Tractor-Trailer Saturday, March 12, 2022 2:00 PM
Pike Interstate 84 WB Mile Marker 39 NOW OPEN Tractor-Trailer Crash Saturday, March 12, 2022 4:00 PM

 

 

