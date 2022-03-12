Submit Release
Traffic Fatalities: 5500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating two traffic fatalities resulting from a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a group of outdoor seated patrons that occurred on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:17 pm, a 2008 Subaru Forester was traveling south through a parking lot in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW at an apparent high rate of speed. The vehicle was then captured exiting the parking lot westbound and continuing to travel south then northbound. The vehicle then mounted the west curb of an establishment in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW, subsequently impacting seated patrons. The vehicle then struck a barrier and came to a final resting place in front of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported 8 victims to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

 

On Friday, March 11, 2022, two victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.

 

The decedents have been identified as 73 year-old Terese Dudnick Taffer and 76 year-old Jane Bloom, both of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

 

