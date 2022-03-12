Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of S Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the 900 block of S Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###