Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Knife): 1700 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspects then took property from the victim and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

