Cheeky Charity Debuts Butts At Brooklyn Art Cave feat. DJ Guy Scheiman
Queer advocate David Russo is co-hosting a photography showcase benefit at the new Brooklyn Art Cave. The benefit highlights Russo’s non-profit, Cheeky Charity.
Thank you for this wonderful and important project,” said Guy Scheiman, “I’m thrilled to be part of it.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queer advocate David Russo is co-hosting a photography showcase benefit at the new Brooklyn Art Cave with Michael Dean of EquitablePR. The benefit highlights Russo’s non-profit, Cheeky Charity which sheds light on colorectal cancer in young people. The evening at Bushwick’s Brooklyn Art Cave will highlight a smattering of curated photography featuring artists Adam Rose, Matt Monath, Andrew Carey, and Andrew Graham. The artwork will reflect the recent Cheeky Charity social media movement #MarchYourButt, where participants were asked to bare their full Georgia to raise awareness of colorectal cancer.
The #MarchYourButt movement continues throughout the entire month of March as it is Colorectal Cancer Month. Anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to participate. If you’re not comfortable with your cheeks on the internet, you don’t have to have your peach out to join in. #MarchYourButt and Cheeky Charity encourages anyone who doesn’t want their cheeks out to use the peach-heart emoji in their photo to cover their fuzzies. Participants don’t even have to have their clothes off at all; just turn around, stick it out, and cover it with a peach! All body shapes, sizes, ages, and genders are encouraged to join in on this social movement that will change, and hopefully save lives.
In addition to inspiring photography, internationally acclaimed musical artist Guy Scheiman will be spinning live throughout the evening, where his new cover, COMMANDER (by Kelly Rowland feat. David Guetta) with vocals by Inaya Day, inspired by David’s cause, will debut. “Thank you for this wonderful and important project,” said Guy Scheiman, “I’m thrilled to be part of it.”
You may find tickets for this evening of buns and beats HERE! Proceeds from the event will go towards, Cheeky Charity.
