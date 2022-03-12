State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Worcester County

March 12, 2022

(BERLIN, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash this morning in Worcester County.

The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. He was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as Miguel Carrion, 33, Snow Hill. Carrion was the driver of a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria involved in the crash. After a trooper on the scene pulled him from the burning vehicle, he was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury where he is currently being treated for injuries.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to US 113 and Georgetown Road in Berlin for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers located a Ford Crown Victoria engulfed in flames in the center median.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling northbound on US 113 when the vehicle spun off of the roadway into the trees and came to rest in the center median. Troopers investigating the crash believe inclement weather may have been a contributing circumstance to the crash. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the scene. Firefighters from the Berlin Fire Company and Showell Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist.

All lanes on northbound US Route 113 at Georgetown Road are currently shut down due to the crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are on the scene assisting with detours and the road closure.

The investigation is ongoing…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov