Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 500 Block of S Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the 500 block of S Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:40 pm, the suspect gained entry into a residence at the listed location. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, a 27 year-old Debbriel Mack, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

