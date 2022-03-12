Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 4:48 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, 20 year-old Azriel Echavarria, of Adelphi, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

