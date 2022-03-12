Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Hammer) Offense: 400 Block of Ridge Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Hammer) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the 400 block of Ridge Road, Southeast

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a hammer and both suspects assaulted the victim. During the assault, the suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32 year-old Eric Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Hammer).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###