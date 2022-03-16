New Platforms helping Real Estate Photographers grow their business
The Real Estate Photographer Club provides relevant real estate photography news, tips and resources across all aspects of the business from marketing and finance through to equipment and technique.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo Media has recently released two new platforms to assist professional real estate photographers and architectural photographers: the Real Estate Photography Club and HauzPhotographers.com. The Real Estate Photography Club provides a way for real estate photographers across the globe to connect, build a community and learn together as they grow their business.
The club is suitable for all new and established real estate photographers in all countries. Although the real estate markets differ between individual cities in each country, the same principles apply to all aspects of the business including marketing, equipment, finance, and business development.
Real estate photography is a niche photography discipline in which many new photographers struggle to stand out and reach their first clients. HauzPhotgraphers.com brings real estate photographers closer to their target market so they can kickstart their business growth and generate valuable long-term partnerships with real estate agents. Users can view analytics on their dashboard to see the number of views their listing is receiving, in addition to the location, device, browser type and referral sources of leads and potential clients.
The platform connects the real estate industry with professional real estate photographers across the globe. Whether you’re a real estate agent, architect, interior designer, or a private seller, there is a reliable property photographer that fits your budget and service requirements on HauzPhotographers.com. The platform allows real estate agents to hire a photographer for a special project or single (sale or rental) property listing or utilise their services for ongoing marketing campaigns.
Haus Photo Media was created in 2019 to provide educational resources to real estate photographers to help them grow their businesses. For more information about the new platforms for real estate photographers, please visit RealEstatePhotograper.Club and HauzPhotographers.com or email info@hausphotomedia.com
Steven Ungermann
Haus Photo Media
info@hausphotomedia.com
