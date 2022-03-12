Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic is saving the sexual blessings of young men with chronic prostatitis.

Treatment range of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill covers prostatitis, orchitis, epididymitis, Seminal vesiculitis, cystitis and male infertiltiy etc.” — Xiaoping Lee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, March 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional Chinese medicine is one of the popularly applied health resources across the globe. Driven by domestic and international demand, WHO is developing benchmark documents for TCM training and practice to support the development and use of TCM technical materials.As we all know, TCM has a history of thousands of years and is widely used. Some time ago, China's Gu Ailing claimed a historic gold in the women's Freeski big air at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Behind her run of success, TCM has played a crucial role to help her quickly recover physical strength and effectively prevent and treat pain.In addition to preventing diseases and regulating the body, TCM also has unique opinions and schemes in treating conditions. With the popularity of TCM in the international community, more and more scholars began to devote themselves to the research. Among them, TCM is widely concerned with treating chronic prostatitis , and Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic is also widely recognized in the international community.According to NIH, prostatitis accounts for about two million visits to health care providers in the United States each year. And chronic prostatitis affects 10 to 15 percent of the U.S. male population.Although prostate health is often a concern for older people, prostatitis, especially chronic prostatitis, is common among young people. It may be related to some unhealthy living habits of young people now. And excessive sexual life, excessive masturbation, long-time sitting, eating spicy food, catching a cold, etc., can become inducing factors.After infection with chronic prostatitis, many young patients will feel that their sex life has been affected. They often feel dull, throbbing pain throughout the penis, testicles, and lower torso, which can cut into their ability to get or stay aroused. They often find ejaculation painful and also come more rapidly or experience a drop in sex drive and erectile function.Antibiotics are commonly used in treating prostatitis and most of them are effective for Gram-positive bacilli causing urinary tract infection. However, because they can not pass through the lipid membrane of the prostate epithelium and enter prostate acinus, the therapeutic effect is not very ideal, especially for chronic prostatitis.TCM is mainly symptomatic in the treatment of chronic prostatitis. Commonly used medicine is Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill with the effects of clearing heat and detoxification, promoting blood circulation, and removing blood stasis.Dr. Lee pointed out that Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a purely herbal medicine, and its bactericidal effect is no less than that of antibiotics. It has little toxic and side effects and is not easy to develop drug resistance, which is also its advantage.Therefore, when antibiotics do not work, it will better treat chronic prostatitis. It can effectively improve the local blood circulation of the prostate and reduce inflammation. Moreover, it can affect the internal environment and dredge the adhesion of glandular ducts caused by inflammatory substances and secretions.At the same time, it can dredge the abnormal tissue orifice blocked around the prostate urethra to smoothly eliminate the toxins and secretions in the prostate. Moreover, for nonbacterial prostatitis that antibiotics do not work, it can also achieve a therapeutic effect.In recent years, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has also been well known and recognized by many patients in Europe and America. Nick from the UK, suffering from prostatitis for five years, recently wrote, "prostatitis has plagued me for many years. Perineal pain and testicular pain are getting worsen. Moreover, my sexual life has been dramatically affected. Several rounds of antibiotic treatment have tortured me. ""I was getting married, and I didn't know what to do until I took Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. I've taken medicine for nearly three months and feel much better than before. No pain and sex life is much better. It's incredible. My life is back. Thanks, Dr. Lee!".Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a powerful umbrella for prostate health. In addition, according to the results of clinical practice, it can be widely used to treat male urogenital diseases, such as seminal vesiculitis, epididymitis , orchitis, and male infertility caused by urogenital related inflammation.For more information about Dr. Lee's herbal formula, please visit, https://www.diureticspill.com/

Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill To Cure Prostatitis: An Introduction To Its Main Ingredients