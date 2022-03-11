Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Upshur Street,

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:22 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/VoCBDKaAgbU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.