Boar Energy Drink Conquers German Market With 10 Million Euro Marketing Budget

/EIN News/ -- Kamen, Germany, March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In cooperation with the renowned influencer agency viral-influencers.com, Boar Energy wants to stir up the German market in 2022.

Definitely the competition has to be prepared for this newcomer. The start up comes with a huge marketing budget.

In the current year alone, the founders are spending a whopping 10 million euros on marketing to raise their profile on the German market.

The premium energy drink is positioned in the higher price segment, but remains more affordable than the market leader. People can find it between 0,99 to 1,49 euros per can in the shops.

In contrast, dozens of so-called "cheap energy drinks" have been flooding the German market for years and are mainly sold in "kiosks."

Boar Energy was founded by two young businessmen in 2021 and has since been listed in over 2500 shops.

Among them, Boar Energy can be found in several branches of Germany's largest supermarket chain "Edeka."

The aim now is to increase awareness and encourage people to buy the product in the shops.

Viral Influencer, will help the company with a marketing campaign consisting of numerous celebrities. They will then promote the energy drink and the cooperating retail partners on social media platforms such as Instagram. The energy drink is also said to already be on sale in countries such as Greece, the United Emirates and the USA.


