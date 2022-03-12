Rutland Barracks // Attempting to Elude x2, License Required (criminal)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 3/11/2022 @ 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: State Street/Summer Street, VT

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude with Grossly Negligent Operation 2x, License Required (Criminal)2x

ACCUSED: Christopher Keefe

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/16/2022 at approximately 0145 hours, the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town for an observed motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. After Troopers activated their emergency blue lights and siren, the vehicle fled. The Vermont State Police did not pursue the vehicle. On 3/11/2022 at approximately 1715 hours the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on the same vehicle on State Street in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle again fled from blue lights and sirens. Due to the negligent manner of operation, the Vermont State Police did not pursue the vehicle. A short time later the vehicle was located in front of a residence on Water Street in Rutland City. The operator was identified as Christopher Keefe (18). Keefe was taken into custody and brought to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Keefe was released on a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022 10:00 hours