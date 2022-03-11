13th National Congress of Việt Nam Women’s Union wraps up

VIETNAM, March 11 -

Infographic VNA/VNS

HÀ NỘI — The 13th National Congress of the Việt Nam Women’s Union officially wrapped up on Friday with the adoption of the union’s amended regulations, a resolution of the congress and the launch of the Central Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Women's Union for the 2022-27 tenure, consisting of 155 members.

Members of Central Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Women's Union for the 2022-27 tenure. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

Speaking at the closing session, Hà Thị Nga, President of the Việt Nam Women's Union for the term 2022-2027, said that after three days of active work, with a high sense of responsibility, the congress completed the planned contents and programmes.

The congress saw democratic contributive discussions. During the congress, important documents were approved, confirming their determination to continue innovating the contents and modes of operation of the association strongly and comprehensively, Nga said.

“The Congress also demonstrated determination and high unity in striving to implement the goals, directions, tasks and solutions to complete the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of Women's Union,” Nga said.

Under the newly-approved resolution, the congress commended all members, women and cadres of the union for promoting the tradition and good qualities of Vietnamese women, enthusiastically participating in patriotic emulation movements and striving to successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th congress. Vietnamese women have effectively contributed to socio-economic development, national construction and defence.

The resolution sets out the goals, targets, tasks and solutions for the 2022-2027 term.

Specifically, in terms of objectives, the Congress is determined to promote the traditions, solidarity, creativity, integration and sense of ownership of all women; building a strong union, actively building the Party, building the political system, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of women.

It is expected that until 2030 when the union celebrates the 100th anniversary of its establishment, the union will affirm its position as a pioneer organisation in action for women's happiness, having regional and international influence and contributing to the successful realisation of national development goals.

Every year, each association regularly maintains at least one type of activity for women to improve knowledge, morality and physical health.

At least 33,500 households will be supported yearly to help them out of poverty.

A total of 17,000 women who are business owners, cooperative managers and business household owners will receive yearly support. By 2027, the union expects to support the establishment of 350 new cooperatives with female managers.

By 2027, women's unions at all levels will support 80 per cent of women and girls who were victims of domestic violence and trafficking, so that they could have access to at least one social assistance service.

All branches of the union expect to attract over 60 per cent of total women living in the areas. All full-time staff of the unions are proficient in basic computing.

Regarding the key tasks during the 2022-2027 tenure, the union targets to support the comprehensive development of women, to build a prosperous, happy, progressive and civilised Vietnamese family.

Women will continue participating in building the Party and political system, focusing on supervision and social criticism and advocating for gender equality.

Under the resolution, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Women's Union is assigned to work on, study and develop a plan of activities for the whole course to implement the Resolution of the Congress, and direct the unions at all levels to successfully implement the targets and tasks approved at the congress.

The Resolution of the Congress calls on all classes of Vietnamese women to promote patriotism, making joint efforts with the Party, people and army to seize opportunities, overcome difficulties and challenges, and contribute to successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

The Women's Union is also asked to comprehensively and synchronously promote the renovations for a prosperous Việt Nam and for the progress, happiness and equality of women. — VNS