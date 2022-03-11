PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release March 11, 2022 Lacson Scores Propaganda on Arrests of 'Activists' in Cavite More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-scores-propaganda-on-arrests-of-activists-in-cavite Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Friday scored the propaganda by some groups that claimed activists were arrested in Cavite after he warned of the possible infiltration by the Communist Party of the Philippines and its legal fronts in the campaign of Vice President Ma. Leonor "Leni" Robredo. Lacson said a fact-check showed the arrests were related to an operation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency against illegal drugs in the province. "May naaresto pero drug operation ito sa Bacoor. Ang nag-operate, PDEA, anti-illegal drugs operation (The arrests in Bacoor stemmed from an anti-illegal drug operation)," he said in an interview on Radyo 5. He noted the groups that issued "alerts" tried to make it appear that they were arrested because he had "red-tagged" them for attending Robredo's campaign rally in Cavite earlier this month. "Ganyan ang kanilang ginagawang propaganda. Kaya huwag maligaw ang ma-attend na volunteer (That is the propaganda they are trying to spread. I hope the public and campaign volunteers will not believe them so easily)," he said. Lacson reiterated he has never engaged in red-tagging, and that he merely warned those concerned about entering into a possible coalition government with the CPP, New People's Army and National Democratic Front - with the NPA insurgency having been behind the loss of more than 2,000 deaths, and billions of pesos in revolutionary taxes and the destruction of properties of those who refused to "cooperate" with them. Also, he maintained he has his own intelligence sources who validated the information that members of CPP legal fronts were at Robredo's rally. He added it is natural for the CPP and its legal fronts to discredit ex-New People's Army cadre Jeffrey "Ka Eric" Celiz. "Ang armed struggle hindi ma-justify no matter how you look at it (But an armed struggle can never be justified no matter how you look at it)," he stressed.