Ministry of Health receives IT Equipment for Support Services from PAHO/WHO

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 11 - Port of Spain, 11 March, 2022: The Ministry of Health (MoH) is pleased to have receive thirty-seven (37) Information Technology (IT) devices from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) during a handing over ceremony at the Ministry’s Head Office on Tuesday 8th March, 2022.

The IT equipment donated included the following items:

·        Fifteen (15) Laptops;

·        Six (6) ‘2 in 1’ Laptop/tablets;

·        Six (6) Wireless/Network Routers;

·        Eight (8) Medium Printers;

·        One (1) Smart Video Conferencing Audio-visual Equipment; and

·        One (1) All in one touch screen smartboard.

In handing over these devices to the Ministry, Dr. Erica Wheeler, PAHO/WHO Country Representative affirmed that, “PAHO/WHO has always been proud to support the Ministry of Health and therefore the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in improving the efficiency and quality of its services offered to the public”. The computers and health emergency equipment are earmarked for selected departments in the Ministry such as the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) for the vaccination roll-out, the Health Emergency Operations Centre and the Drug Inspectorate.

Minister Deyalsingh thanked PAHO/WHO for their continued support and stated, “the equipment received resulted from a strong and longstanding relationship between the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the PAHO/WHO”. He further explained, “The effectiveness of the Government’s COVID-19 response thus far remains partly due to the generosity, support and enduring affiliation with key stakeholders such as the PAHO/WHO”.

The donation comes at a critical time and will further aid in bolstering the Ministry’s response to the COVID-19 virus. The IT equipment received will also improve the technological capacity and performance of crucial Ministry of Health Units in their daily delivery of services to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

 

 

