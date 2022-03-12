Manhattan Book Group recognized by Stellar Business Awards for its stellar service in publishing in New York City
Out of hundreds of award submissions, Stellar Business Awards recognizes Manhattan Book Group for its excellence in publishing in New York City.
We would like to take this time to acknowledge them and award them [Manhattan Book Group] with the Stellar Business Award for Publishing.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Book Group was recently acknowledged by Stellar Business Awards for excellence in publishing in the NYC region. “This recognition was earned by displaying impressive levels of integrity, ethics, and value to the community in their everyday business practices,” stated Stellar Business on its website. “We would like to take this time to acknowledge them and award them with the Stellar Business Award for Publishing. After receiving hundreds of submissions to Stellar Business, Manhattan Book Group has been chosen for their excellence.”
The award received by Stellar Business Awards is one of many accolades that Manhattan Book Group has enjoyed throughout the years. Last year the company was named the best independent book publisher in New York City by Kev’s Best, a leading “best of” website that reviews companies in all industries. It’s no wonder that Stellar Business also decided to recognize Manhattan Book Group for its excellence in publishing in NYC.
Manhattan Book Group was founded by J.J. Hebert, a USA Today, Wall Street Journal and no. 1 Amazon bestselling author. The company’s Author Program is plucked straight from Hebert’s playbook, offering authors publishing and marketing services that Hebert uses for his own bestsellers. Authors selected for the Author Program are promised bestseller status on Amazon and media coverage on NBC, CBS and FOX.
Mariel Hemingway also recommended Manhattan Book Group, as per this news report. In a video posted on Youtube, Hemingway praised Manhattan Book Group: “If you’re looking to get your book published professionally, look no further than Manhattan Book Group. There’s a reason Manhattan Book Group is rated the #1 independent book publisher in New York City — they’re the best of the best. I recommend them without reservation.” Mariel Hemingway is the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, the renowned novelist.
Manhattan Book Group is an award-winning book publisher located on Broadway in New York City. The company offers publishing services such as book design, editorial, distribution, book marketing & publicity and more. Authors do not need agent representation to contact Manhattan Book Group for publication. To learn more go to https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com.
