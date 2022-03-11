Submit Release
Governor Abbott Touts Texas Economic Exceptionalism At “Why Texas?” Fireside Chat In Austin

TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted the Lone Start State's booming economy and world-class, diverse workforce during the "Why Texas?" fireside chat on economic development in Austin. The Governor was joined by Rex CEO, Peter Rex, and the discussion was hosted and moderated by Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) President and CEO Robert Allen. 

During the fireside chat, the Governor highlighted Texas' reputation as the top destination in America for opportunity, freedom, and innovation. He also pointed to the Lone Star State's most valuable resources that attract more people and businesses to Texas: our diverse and skilled workforce and our roots in traditional American values.

"The spirit of Texas — rooted in rugged individualism, freedom, and personal responsibility — makes the Lone Star State exceptional in every way," said Governor Abbott. "From education, agriculture, space, technology, and more, Texas offers everything families, growing businesses, and individuals need to succeed. Texans embody the same values that our Founding Fathers held true to build the greatest nation in the history of the world and that is evident in our world-class business climate and diverse workforce that make Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family." 

