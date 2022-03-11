Public comment now open for 2022-23 migratory game bird season proposals

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on proposed migratory game bird seasons for 2022-23. Fish and Game staff will present all season proposals to the Commission for review during the April 14 conference call.

Waterfowl hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. Deadline to comment is March 23.

Fish and Game will also be hosting a virtual open house during the lunch hour on March 16 to provide an additional opportunity for season setting information. The virtual open house will be streamed on Zoom at 12 p.m. MDT. Fish and Game staff will provide information on season proposals, followed by a live Q&A where hunters can ask questions via the Q&A feature.

Those interested can attend the webinar here: https://zoom.us/j/97135286203

The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons during its April 14 conference call.