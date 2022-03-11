Submit Release
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor of Former House Minority Leader Robert McLendon

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Monday, March 14, in honor of former Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon, who died Wednesday.

“The loss of former House Minority Leader Robert McLendon is felt across Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “A constant public servant, Representative McLendon was a dedicated educator, high school basketball coach and advocate for his community. A Douglas, Arizona native, Representative McLendon served the people of Yuma for decades and was a proud, life-long Yuman. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this time.”

Representative McLendon was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 1983 to 2001, and served on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Arizona Board of Regents.

###

 

