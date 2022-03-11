I-76, Henry Avenue North Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 and northbound Henry Avenue are restricted next week in Philadelphia for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Tuesday, March 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound Henry Avenue between Philadelphia University Drive and Hermit Lane;

Wednesday, March 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Grays Ferry Avenue and the 28 th Street interchanges; and

Street interchanges; and Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the South Street and the University Avenue/Vare Avenue interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

