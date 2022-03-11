Submit Release
Route 588 Bennetts Run Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in North Sewickley Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Bennetts Run Road (Route 588) in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, March 14 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Bennetts Run Road between River Road and 7th Street will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct slide repair, pavement restoration, and drainage improvement work through mid-May. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Slide

  • From Bennetts Run Road, take Route 65 northbound

  • In Elwood City, turn left onto Fountain Avenue

  • Turn left onto 5th Street

  • Turn right onto Spring Avenue

  • Turn left onto 6th Street

  • Turn right onto Cirrelli Way

  • Turn left onto Eighth Street

  • Turn right onto Lawrence Avenue (Route 351)

  • Route 351 becomes 5th Avenue in Koppel

  • Turn right onto Arthur Street

  • Turn left onto Route 18 (Big Beaver Boulevard)

  • In Beaver Falls, turn left onto the Eastvale Bridge

  • Turn left onto 2nd Avenue East

  • End detour

South of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

