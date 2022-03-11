SUMMUS MEDICAL LASER NAMES DAN KARL AS CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER
EINPresswire.com/ -- Summus Medical Laser, the leader in Class IV Therapeutic Lasers, welcomed Dan Karl as Chief Commercial Officer on March 8, 2022. Karl brings over 20-years of experience building and leading sales teams in the medical device and healthcare industry.
Karl arrives at Summus from Venus Concept, a prominent aesthetics laser technology company, where he served as Vice President of Sales.
"We are excited to welcome Dan to our team. His extensive experience and healthcare familiarity, along with team-building strategies, will allow him to make an immediate and positive impact on Summus," said Dr. Richard Albright, President, and CEO of Summus Medical Laser.
Prior to his work at Venus Concept, Karl was Chief Revenue Officer for Censis Technologies, a healthcare SAAS company. He stood responsible for driving top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability. Karl spent nine years of his medical device career at Intuitive Surgical where he assisted in building the first robotic sales team and helped take the company from 300 million in revenues to 2.2 billion in revenues.
Karl has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia. Following graduation, he coached football for six years. He currently resides in Brentwood, Tennessee.
About Summus Medical Laser
Summus Medical Laser is a U.S. pioneer in Class IV laser therapy with over 17 years of experience. Our goal is to improve lives, not only through revolutionizing laser therapy but by ensuring the success of our providers. We are relentlessly focused on developing the most advanced therapeutic lasers that provide a non-surgical solution for clinicians to treat pain, reduce inflammation, and aid healing.
Learn more at www.summuslaser.com
Mary Mackin
Karl arrives at Summus from Venus Concept, a prominent aesthetics laser technology company, where he served as Vice President of Sales.
"We are excited to welcome Dan to our team. His extensive experience and healthcare familiarity, along with team-building strategies, will allow him to make an immediate and positive impact on Summus," said Dr. Richard Albright, President, and CEO of Summus Medical Laser.
Prior to his work at Venus Concept, Karl was Chief Revenue Officer for Censis Technologies, a healthcare SAAS company. He stood responsible for driving top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability. Karl spent nine years of his medical device career at Intuitive Surgical where he assisted in building the first robotic sales team and helped take the company from 300 million in revenues to 2.2 billion in revenues.
Karl has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia. Following graduation, he coached football for six years. He currently resides in Brentwood, Tennessee.
About Summus Medical Laser
Summus Medical Laser is a U.S. pioneer in Class IV laser therapy with over 17 years of experience. Our goal is to improve lives, not only through revolutionizing laser therapy but by ensuring the success of our providers. We are relentlessly focused on developing the most advanced therapeutic lasers that provide a non-surgical solution for clinicians to treat pain, reduce inflammation, and aid healing.
Learn more at www.summuslaser.com
Mary Mackin
Summus Medical Laser
+1 615-595-7749
email us here